We are reinventing webinars

GoBrunch is a revolutionary place where you can learn and share best practices through live webinars and virtual meetings... everything for free.

It's not only video... It's the whole experience...

Easy virtual meetings

Start a Virtual Meeting with 3 clicks

Easy events and webinars

Create your own event with multiple sessions in less than 5 minutes using a single form

Customize

Choose the place of your dream to host your event and the ideal room layout for your sessions

Knowledge showcase ™

Feature your webinars in our exclusive Knowledge Showcase ™

Interact

Navigate through our exclusive BrunchSpots™, observe other users and interact with them as you were in a real event

Live

Broadcast live using only your browser, share your screen at any time and invite other presenters or guests to participate

Breakout sessions

Provide the best breakout sessions experience to your guests, using GoBrunch's multiple rooms feature

Private meetings

Look who's online and invite them to have a coffee (or a brunch) in your own meeting room

Materials

Upload e-brochures and presentations in different sessions inside your event

Community

Make friends and keep them posted about your next events

Networking

Get invited to other events and increase your networking

Communicate

Promote your event using custom-invitations and landing pages

... 100% free

No Limits! We are very excited to be able to provide you this modern and captivating environment for free, using the most advanced broadcasting technologies available in a smart way. Get ready for the best experience you ever had in online events, live meetings and virtual trainings.

